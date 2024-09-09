Sinkhole nearly swallows car in Bath Beach following water main break

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Residents in Brooklyn woke up to quite the surprise when a water main broke early Monday morning.

It happened on Bay 37th Street near Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section around 4:15 a.m.

A sinkhole as a result of the break damaged cars on the block.

At least one car appeared to be falling into the sinkhole, while others were damaged. NYPD had requested a tow truck to pull the car out of the hole.

The Department of Environmental Protection was able to shut the water off as crews began repairs.

Early morning commuting could be impacted as the B82 travels this stretch of road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

