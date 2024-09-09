  • Watch Now
Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery, sources tell ABC News

ByAaron Katersky WABC logo
Monday, September 9, 2024 7:02PM
NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein was rushed on Monday from Rikers Island, where he is being held, to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, sources told ABC News.

The emergency comes as Weinstein is due in court this week in New York, where prosecutors had been presenting evidence to a grand jury as they work to secure a new indictment against Weinstein on sex crimes charges.

Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing and has said his sexual encounters with women were consensual.

Weinstein has appeared in court recently in a wheelchair and has asked to stay in custody at Rikers where he has been undergoing medical care.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2024.
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, July 9, 2024.
Curtis Means /Pool Photo via AP, File
