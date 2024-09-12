Harvey Weinstein's court appearance up in the air after recent heart surgery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Harvey Weinstein is due in court on Thursday in Lower Manhattan, but he may not be able to attend after undergoing emergency heart surgery on Monday.

On Sunday, Weinstein, 72, was taken from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital to get treated for severe medical conditions.

On Monday, he underwent heart surgery and is recovering.

Weinstein has been in an out of Bellevue Hospital since returning to Rikers Island from state prison in April after an appeals court overturned his 2020 rape and sexual assault convictions and ordered a new trial.

In July, he was hospitalized for treatment for a variety of health problems including COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, his representatives said.

The state's Court of Appeals found that the judge in the 2020 trial unfairly allowed testimony from women whose claims against Weinstein weren't part of the case.

Last week, prosecutors disclosed that they've begun taking steps to potentially charge him with up to three additional sex assaults.

They said they've started presenting evidence to a grand jury of up to three previously uncharged allegations against Weinstein -- two sexual assaults in the mid-2000s and another sexual assault in 2016.

A vote on a potential new indictment is expected soon.

At the same time, British prosecutors said last week they were dropping two charges of indecent assault against Weinstein in 2022 because there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.''

Weinstein has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone. He remains in custody in New York while awaiting a retrial in Manhattan that's tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 12. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 12.

Weinstein became the most prominent villain of the #MeToo movement, which took root in 2017 when women began to go public with accounts of his behavior.

At the original trial, Weinstein was convicted of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actor in 2013. Those allegations will be part of his retrial. Weinstein's acquittals on charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape still stand.

After the retrial, Weinstein is due to start serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction in Los Angeles, authorities said. Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022.

Weinstein, the co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company film studios, was once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, producing such Oscar winners as "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love."

(ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)

