Head of FBI in New York forcibly resigns in latest shakeup at the bureau under Trump administration

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The head of the FBI in New York forcibly resigned Monday in the latest high-level shakeup at the bureau under the Trump administration.

James Dennehy, a well-regarded leader in the New York law enforcement community who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, told the office he was forced to submit his resignation as assistant director-in-charge of the FBI's New York field office, one of the bureau's most visible posts.

"Late Friday, I was informed that I needed to put my retirement papers in today, which I just did. I was not given a reason for this decision," Dennehy said in an email to staff, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News.

"Regardless, I apologize to all of you for not being able to fulfill my commitment to you to serve as ADIC NY for at least two years. But as I leave today, I have an immense feeling of pride - to have represented an office of professionals who will always do the right thing for the right reasons; who will always seek the truth while upholding the rule of law; who will always follow the facts no matter where they lead and be unapologetic about it; who will never bend, break, falter, or quit on your integrity; who will always handle cases and evidence with an overabundance of caution and care for the innocent, the victims, and the process first; and who will always remain independent."

Dennehy clashed with acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove over the identification of agents who investigated the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, writing in a staff email, "Today, we find ourselves in the middle of a battle of our own, as good people are being walked out of the FBI and others are being targeted because they did their jobs in accordance with the law and FBI policy."

Dennehy sat with a contingent of agents in the last row of the courtroom when Bove sought to dismiss corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams.

Most recently, Attorney General Pam Bondi accused the FBI's New York office of withholding information about the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Bondi did not specify what material she believed the office to be withholding.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.