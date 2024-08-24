Flames shoot up in the air near Pier 83 in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Flames shot up more than 20 feet into the air in Hell's Kitchen.

Firefighters were called to the fire on W. 44th Street near 11th and 12th Avenues near Pier 83 on Saturday just after 4 p.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

