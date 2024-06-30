Three injured, one critically in accident near Herald Square

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were injured, one critically, in a traffic accident near Herald Square.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at 34th Street near Sixth Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

A scooter was found on the ground. It is not clear whether the driver caused the crash or was a victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

