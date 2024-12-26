6 people hurt after taxi jumps curb in Herald Square; driver suffered medical emergency

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people, including a mother and child, are recovering after being struck by a taxi cab in Midtown.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the heart of bustling Herald Square on Christmas Day.

According to the NYPD, a 58-year-old cab driver suffered a medical emergency when he drove onto the sidewalk at West 34th Street and Sixth Avenue. The driver was driving north on Sixth Avenue when the cab jumped the curb.

Police say six people were hurt as a result of the incident, including a 9-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman, who were both taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. A 49-year-old woman was also taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for treatment.

Three other women, ages 19, 37 and 49, refused medical attention, police say.

Officials say the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The taxi driver was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for further evaluation. Police say no criminality is suspected in the crash.

A man visiting New York City from Oregon told Eyewitness News that his wife was hit in the back on the shoulder by the taxi. He described how a group of people stepped in to help out after seeing the mother and her child pinned under the taxi.

"I ran over and noticed there was a little boy, his leg was underneath the front passenger tire as it was spinning. And then there was a group of people. One gentleman went over shut the car off, got into it and shut it off. There was a whole group of us that ripped the fender off, lifted the car back and then that's when I grabbed the little boy, got him to the corner, realized that what ended up being his mom underneath," the tourist from Oregon said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.