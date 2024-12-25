Several injured after taxi hits pedestrians in Herald Square, police say

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Multiple pedestrians were injured after they were hit by a taxi after the driver suffered a possible medical episode in Midtown, Manhattan on Christmas day, according to police.

Police said just after 4 p.m. a taxi drove up onto the sidewalk at 34th Street at Avenue of the Americas and several pedestrians were struck.

Police said a 58-year-old taxi driver suffered a possible medical episode when he jumped the curb and struck 6 pedestrians on the sidewalk.

A 9-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman were taken to Cornell, police said.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said.

Three pedestirans, women ages 19,37 and 49 refused medical attention, police said.

Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.