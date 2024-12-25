Several injured after taxi hits pedestrians in Herald Square, police say

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Multiple pedestrians were injured after they were hit by a taxi after the driver suffered a possible medical episode in Midtown, Manhattan on Christmas day, according to police.
Police said just after 4 p.m. a taxi drove up onto the sidewalk at 34th Street at Avenue of the Americas and several pedestrians were struck.
Police said a 58-year-old taxi driver suffered a possible medical episode when he jumped the curb and struck 6 pedestrians on the sidewalk.
A 9-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman were taken to Cornell, police said.
A 49-year-old woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said.
Three pedestirans, women ages 19,37 and 49 refused medical attention, police said.
Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
