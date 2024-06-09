Here and Now 6/9/24: Celebrating Black Music Month

On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss Black Music Month, which recognizes the historical and cultural significance of Black musicianship.

On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss Black Music Month, which recognizes the historical and cultural significance of Black musicianship.

On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss Black Music Month, which recognizes the historical and cultural significance of Black musicianship.

On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss Black Music Month, which recognizes the historical and cultural significance of Black musicianship.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Black Music Month is celebrated every June in the United States to recognize the historical and cultural significance of Black musicianship.

First up, Sandra Bookman sits down with Grammy and NAACP Image award-winning gospel artist CeCe Winans to discuss her hit single "Believe For It." CeCe Winans has been awarded more Grammy awards than any other female gospel singer, with 15.

Next up, author Laura Flam joins the set alongside Beverley Lee, co-founding member of The Shirelles to discuss "But, Will You Love Me Tomorrow," an oral history of the girl groups that redefined the early 1960s. The book features over 300 hours of interviews with over 100 subjects.

Later, Donald Bogle, a leading authority on Black cinema history, promotes his latest book release, "Lena Horne: Goddess Reclaimed." The new book tells the story of her remarkable career that spanned seven decades.

Also, Tony award-winning and Hollywood walk-of-famer Melba Moore joins the show, followed by Tekitha and Prana Supreme Diggs.

Together, Tekitha and Prana Supreme Diggs make up O.N.E. The Duo. They are the first ever Black mother-daughter country singing duo.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS