Here and Now 12/8/24: Co-curator of NYC exhibit on Shirley Chisholm's life, legacy talks inspiration

On this edition of Here and Now, we speak with the co-curator of an NYC exhibit on Shirley Chisholm about the inspiration behind the installation and her mission to educate students about the trailblazer's life and legacy.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, we catch up with one of the people behind an exhibition honoring the life and legacy of Shirley Chisholm.

This year marks the centennial of Chisholm's birth. She was the first African American woman elected to Congress, and the first woman to run for president on a major ticket.

"Changing the Face of Democracy: Shirley Chisholm at 100" is currently on display at the Museum of the City of New York and explores Chisholm's lasting impact on American politics.

Joining us to discuss the exhibition is its co-curator, Dr. Zinga Fraser.

Also ahead, why Black and Latino adults are disproportionally impacted by Alzheimer's.

Grammy-nominated singer and American Idol winner Ruben Studdard shares some notes from his first Christmas album.

And later on our program, teen dancers from the Harlem School of the Arts open for the Radio City Rockettes.

