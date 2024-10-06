Here and Now 10/6/24: Faith-based approach helping communities of color cope with the opioid crisis

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, we look at the impact of the opioid crisis on communities of color and the new faith-based training initiative created to help save lives.

Also ahead: Turning great ideas into marketable products. The Inventress shares her new guide to inventing the right way.

We also meet the founder of the Brooklyn-based, Africa-inspired clothing line, Noni Styles.

And later on our program, we showcase Harlem Meet Africa, the global music festival highlighting the cultural connection between the two.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

