Here and Now 10/13/24: How one program, WARM, is addressing domestic violence in the Black community

Here and Now speaks with the CEO and founder of one organization that is helping to address the issue of domestic violence in the Black community.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Here and Now, we examine how one organization is addressing the issue of domestic violence in the Black community.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the U.S., an average of 24 people per minute are victims, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

W.A.R.M., or "We All Really Matter," is an organization in our area on the frontlines of this growing problem. Joining us to talk more is survivor-turned-CEO and the founder of W.A.R.M., Stephanie McGraw.

Also ahead, we look at "The Poison Garden," a documentary that exposes long-standing racism in South Florida's criminal justice system. We'll introduce you to the producers of this award-winning and important film.

We also discuss the secret to recharging your health with a Navy veteran who shares how shedding 100 pounds changed his life.

And later on our program: Changing young lives, one hairstyle at a time.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

