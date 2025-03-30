Here and Now 3/30/25: Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member inspires youth with social issues workshop

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, one of the exonerated "Central Park Five" is inspiring the youth with a new workshop designed to teach them their civil rights.

Kevin Richardson spent seven years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. He's now found a way to turn that painful experience into a powerful force for positive change.

Richardson's "Courage, Perseverance and Resilience" workshop is designed to help young people of color navigate social challenges, including over-policing, mass incarceration and diminishing civil rights.

Plus, learning more about the documentary, "Preschool to Prison," which examines the systemic failures that impact Black and Brown students. We speak with the film's director about its message and meaning.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

