Here's what to expect when Congress convenes to certify the presidential vote

Congress is gathering for a joint session to certify the results of the 2024 election, the final step before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Congress is gathering for a joint session to certify the results of the 2024 election, the final step before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Congress is gathering for a joint session to certify the results of the 2024 election, the final step before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Congress is gathering for a joint session to certify the results of the 2024 election, the final step before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Congress is gathering for a joint session to certify the results of the 2024 election, the final step before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, after some major changes to security for the ceremony and the law that dictates how it's carried out.

Before 2021, the Congress' constitutionally mandated responsibilities to count electoral certifications from the states and certify the results on Jan. 6 often passed in less than an hour with little notice from the public.

But the events of four years ago make this a more closely watched affair.

Washington, D.C., is under heightened security -- not only for the certification of the vote, but also for the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at the end of this week and Trump's inauguration in two weeks.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

There are no known threats to the certification of the electoral votes, authorities say, but police are preparing for the possibility.

And the Washington area is forecast to get its heaviest snowfall in a few years on Monday, which could impact government operations, but it isn't expected to prevent certification.

Here's what we expect to happen on Monday:

Security

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's request to designate Washington a National Security Special Event for the counting and certification of the vote, which was approved in September. This allows for significant resources from the federal government, as well as state and local partners, to be utilized in a comprehensive security plan, with the U.S. Secret Service as the lead agency.

The Secret Service is deploying agents and specialists from field offices across the country to supplement staffing. D.C. Police will be fully activated beginning Sunday morning and are bringing in nearly 4,000 additional officers from across the country to assist with policing for the special events. Drones will be in use for both events and training preparations.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters, "The United States Capitol Police [ are ] better staffed, better trained, better equipped than ever before, to protect our Capitol and protect our Congress."

"The legislative process will proceed without disruption, and our government will have a peaceful transfer of power," he said.

Capitol Police has completed more than 100 recommendations its inspector general made after the Jan. 6 attack, including increasing staffing, training, and building a new intelligence operation.

The D.C. National Guard confirmed to ABC News that it has been activated and will assist with events this month. Some 500 members of the Guard are on standby for Jan. 6 and Carter's funeral. A request for 7,800 members of the military for Trump's inauguration is pending approval.

Fencing is installed around a perimeter that goes beyond the office buildings on both sides of the Capitol, and there's an inner perimeter that surrounds the immediate Capitol complex. The fencing was implemented for the first time after the 2021 insurrection and will be similar to what was installed for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress last summer.

The fencing on Capitol Hill and near the White House is expected to remain through February, sources told ABC News.

No major groups have applied for permits or announced any protests for the election certification.

Snow day

D.C. is expected to get between 8 to 12 inches of snow through Monday but members are expected to get to the Capitol.

House Republican leaders urged members to stay in Washington over the weekend and Speaker Mike Johnson is plowing ahead with Monday's certification.

In an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, Johnson said he's hoping for full attendance.

"Whether we're in a blizzard or not, we are going to be in that chamber making sure this is done," Johnson said.

The role of the vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the certification, putting her in the unenviable position of certifying the victory of her 2024 opponent. Congress enacted a law in 2022 to define the role of the vice president as purely ceremonial.

The Electoral Count Reform Act modified some of the provisions that Trump attempted to use to challenge the electoral count on Jan. 6, 2021.

The law also makes it harder harder for Congress to challenge a state's electoral votes. The law raised the threshold required to object to a state's electoral votes from one senator and one representative to one-fifth of each chamber and it takes one half of each chamber to sustain objections.

Though there were objections to states' electors that led to the dissolution of the joint session in 2021, none were sustained by a half-chamber vote in either the Senate or the House.

The law also cleaned up vague language about what date states must select their electors and created an expedited procedure for federal courts, or the Supreme Court when necessary, to hear cases with over state executives' duty to issue and transmit to Congress the certification of appointed electors.

Certifying the vote

Procession of the ballots: The sealed votes arrived at the Capitol addressed to the vice president in her role as president of the Senate. The votes are placed in ceremonial leather-bound boxes and processed from the Senate to the House by a group of Senate pages.

Procession of senators to the House: Senators follow the electoral boxes to the House to convene the joint session.

Members convene for joint session: Federal law stipulates that members must convene at 1 p.m. for the opening of the presidential election results. The House sergeant at arms announces the president of the Senate (Harris) and senators as in the State of the Union address, and then the president of the Senate takes the dais and becomes the presiding officer of the ceremony. The speaker of the House usually sits behind the vice president.

"Tellers" come to the dais: Two House members and two Senate members who have been selected by the speaker and Senate majority leader help shepherd the ceremony by reading out the votes alphabetically by state. This is typically the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Rules and House Administration committees.

Harris reads the votes by each state in alphabetical order: Starting with Alabama, Harris will open the certificates and hand them down to one of the tellers. After the teller announces the result, Harris will ask if there are any objections. If there are objections as there were in 2021, this would be when they're heard.

If the threshold for an objection is reached: Harris would announce that the two chambers will deliberate separately on the pending objection and report its decision back to the joint session. The Senate would withdraw from the joint session and return to its chamber. Both chambers would get up to two hours to debate whether to uphold the objection. It requires the vote of half of each chamber to sustain an objection.

Never in their history has either chamber sustained an objection.

Completing the process: The vice president will announce the whole number of electoral votes (538) and what constitutes a simple majority (217) and announce how many electoral votes each candidate got, then do the same for vice president.

The vice president will declare the joint session dissolved. Usually there is applause, and the certification is complete.

How long does all this take?: There have been instances in which certification has taken less than half an hour. In 2017, the certification of President Trump's first term, presided over by then-Vice President Joe Biden, took 41 minutes.

In 2021, Congress convened at 1 p.m. in a joint session and, because of both a prolonged recess due to the breach of the Capitol and multiple state objections, did not complete its work certifying the election until 3:39 a.m. on Jan. 7.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.