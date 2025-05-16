Chester Highway superintendent indicted in shooting of DoorDash driver

CHESTER, Orange County (WABC) -- A grand jury has indicted a highway superintendent who was charged with shooting a lost DoorDash driver.

John Reilly, the highway superintendent for the town of Chester, is accused of shooting the driver who was lost.

The 24-year-old victim was lost on a rural road in Chester and the battery of his cell phone was dead.

The driver knocked on Reilly's door, asking for help when he was told to get off the property.

A man believed to be Reilly fires a warning shot, then aims at a car down the driveway, yelling "go." There are two additional shots, including one that went through the victim's Toyota Corolla and hit him.

Specifics on the charges against Reilly are still pending.

After the shooting, the victim first stopped at a gas station.

Relatives say he was so scared he then drove all the way home to Middletown a dozen miles away.

The native of Guinea-Bissau moved to the U.S. just a few months ago to live with his siblings.

