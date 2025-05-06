'He thought his life was over:' Family of DoorDash driver allegedly shot by homeowner speaks out

CHESTER, Orange County (WABC) -- The family of a DoorDash delivery driver who was shot while looking for help outside the home of a New York town official is speaking out.

A doorbell camera in another home captured video of the DoorDash worker trying to make a food delivery.

On Friday night, the 24-year-old was lost on a rural road in Chester and the battery of his cell phone was dead.

After asking for help at another house, the victim knocked on John Reilly's door, where the town of Chester's highway superintendent allegedly shot the victim.

"He asked the guy, 'Is this your order?' The guy said, 'No,' and proceeds to say, 'Get off my property.' He walks away, he's going about his day, going to his car, and the guy tries to murder him," a relative of the victim said. "He just started shooting at him and he thought his life was over."

After the shooting, the victim first stopped at a gas station.

Relatives say he was so scared he then drove all the way home to Middletown a dozen miles away.

The native of Guinea-Bissau moved to the U.S. just a few months ago to live with his siblings.

"He's a really kind soul. He's really quiet. He doesn't really speak up much," the victim's relative said.

Reilly is 48 years old and was recently reelected to his post as the town's highway supervisor.

"No trespassing" signs are now posted in front of the home.

The victim is still hospitalized after undergoing surgery. His family is relieved the injuries weren't life-threatening.

"We're not a hateful family, or anything. Yes, the situation makes us angry, but we're just very grateful that he's alive, and we want this guy to get the punishment he deserves because he tried to kill him."

