Firefighters battle flames at Hilton Hotel in Manhattan

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 1:33AM
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Crews battled a fire that broke out at a Hilton Hotel in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to officials.

The FDNY said the fire broke out around 4:50 p.m. at the high-rise hotel located between West 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue.

Officials said the fire was located in a mechanical machine room in the basement.

Twenty-five units and 106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was placed under control just after 6 p.m.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause.

