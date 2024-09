Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month: Nominate an unsung hero in your community

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Joe Torres and the Eyewitness News team invite you to do something special for someone meaningful in your community. Nominate them today as an unsung hero.

Throughout Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, WABC-TV will be highlighting members of the community who are making a difference.

Is there someone who goes above and beyond that we should know about?

Let us know by nominating them below.