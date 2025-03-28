14-year-old girl hospitalized after hit by dump truck seconds after getting off bus

YONKERS (WABC) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being plowed down by a dump truck that didn't even stop after hitting her.

The accident happened Thursday in Yonkers, seconds after the 14-year-old stepped off a bus on Saw Mill River Road and Barney Street.

The video of the impact is too disturbing to show.

"I heard a thump it's the craziest thing," a witness said.

The teen was taken to the hospital with significant injuries to her pelvis and spine as well as serious abrasions.

She is currently in stable condition and recovering.

The teen had just stepped off a B line bus and was starting to walk along the crosswalk at Barney street when the truck stuck her and dragged her 30 to 40 feet.

Motorists and witnesses ran to help.

"I had tears in my eyes and seeing a little girl like that, it was a little skinny girl and two of her friends were just standing there they were just in shock," witness Jim Nolan a Yonkers resident said.

The area, a busy noth-south corridor, is a mix of residential and industrial businesses. There is a lot of truck traffic.

"She was trying to get up, a couple of people were helping her, doing a great job, keeping her down keeping her calm. And then the police and fire and EMS got here and did a great job," Peter Gunther said.

The driver of the truck kept going and was later taken into custody by Yonkers police.

"It is extremely busy this street, so my opinion is I think they ought to have a red light for this side because we do have to stop these people have the right away they should have a yellow light to slow down," resident Debbie Moen said.

The investigation continues as some question whether that driver even realized he hit someone, given the height of the truck.

The victim was looking the other way and had no idea she was in its path.

"I don't think the truck driver ever saw her. She walked out from behind the bus and I don't think he saw her and accidentally drove over her," Moen said.

"I don't know if the driver knew but she got run over by the front tire, and she had tire marks on her back," Nolan said.

