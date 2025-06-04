Hoboken to file lawsuit against FAA calling for more helicopter oversight

The City of Hoboken is filing a lawsuit against the FAA calling for more oversight of helicopters.

The City of Hoboken is filing a lawsuit against the FAA calling for more oversight of helicopters.

The City of Hoboken is filing a lawsuit against the FAA calling for more oversight of helicopters.

The City of Hoboken is filing a lawsuit against the FAA calling for more oversight of helicopters.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken is taking action to stop what city leaders call dangerous and disruptive helicopter activity.

The city plans to file a lawsuit against the FAA.

Hoboken says the agency isn't providing the oversight to protect people in Hoboken from low flying, non-essential helicopters.

"Enough is enough. Our residents should not have to bear the constant noise, air pollution, and safety risks of unnecessary helicopter tourism," Mayor Ravi Bhalla said. "These are not essential flights. They're luxuries that come at too high a cost to the health, safety, and peace of our communities. The FAA has failed us and must be held accountable."

The move comes after April's crash in the Hudson River that killed six people, including a family of five tourists.

In addition to being disruptive, the city said that "low-flying helicopters emit hundreds of pounds of carbon dioxide per hour, contributing to climate change and polluting densely populated areas. They also generate persistent noise that has significantly reduced the quality of life for Hoboken residents."

The Bhalla Administration placed a resolution to retain outside legal counsel on the agenda during the Hoboken City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The FAA said it does not comment on pending litigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.