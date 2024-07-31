Victim speaks out after 3 women groped by man riding e-bike in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken are investigating three separate reports of women being groped by a person riding an e-bike.

They all happened between 1:40 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The incidents happened near the intersections of Second and Garden streets, Garden and First streets and Willow Avenue and Seventh Street.

One of the victims, who did not want to be identified, said it happened in the blink of an eye.

"He forcefully like grabbed my left breast and squeezed it like one or two times - really hard and just drove off," she said.

The young woman was walking home from a coffee shop on Second Street near Bloomfield Street when she says the man whizzed by on a bike and stopped only to take advantage of her.

"It took me a second to process it because at first I didn't know if he was going to mug me - I couldn't process exactly what he was doing," she said. "So then when it happened - it happened so quickly - honestly the first thing I shouted out was 'what the hell,' I cursed. I said it really loudly."

She said her anger has only grown since the incident happened.

"I'm angry for myself but also angry that it seems he went on a spree and did it to at least three other women - and there's a part of me that's like I wish I could have stopped him so that way he didn't do it to other women," she said.

All three incidents are being actively investigated as criminal sexual contact. It is still under investigation if the same suspect is responsible for all three gropings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Samuel Flores at (201) 420-3104 or FloresS@hobokenpd.gov.

