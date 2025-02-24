Hoboken PATH station to reopen Tuesday morning after closing nearly 1 month for renovations

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hoboken's PATH station is set to reopen on Tuesday, after closing for nearly a month to accommodate a portion of a $430 million renovation project on the 117-year-old system.

While Hoboken PATH commuters hopped on shuttles headed for other PATH stations, down below, a lot of buzzing, smoothing, measuring and installing has been happening at a rapid pace.

Barring any last-minute snags, thousands of commuters will flow back down Hoboken PATH stairs, including some new ones too, starting Tuesday.

Port Authority said it would take 25 days, and it looks like it hit its mark.

"I'm surprised to be honest. I'm surprised that the timing has actually stayed consistent, but I'm excited. It'll make life easier," said commuter Katie Romanyshyn.

"By the time that I get here, I have to go to Newport, it takes me a lot of time, so I think this is awesome. I'm very happy. I'm excited," commuter Camila Burbano said.

The extensive renovations that began January 30, brings new tracks, new signals for trains, new walkways and turnstiles and an upgraded ambience.

The work took less than a month to complete with teams of crews tackling the job.

"I think it's great that it's on time and it's gonna be back," said one commuter.

