Annual Small Business Saturday aims to boost local shops amid holiday season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mom and pop shops across the country are hoping to capitalize on this small business saturday by enticing customers on deals they can't get on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

In New York City, there are a record 183,000 small businesses.

Million of New Yorkers are gainfully employed through small businesses and for every dollar spent in them, 70 cents stay in the local commuity.

American Express first launched the holiday shopping event back in 2010 during the recession in an effort to encourage people to shop locally.

