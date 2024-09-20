At-home nasal spray flu vaccine to be available in fall of 2025

Dr. Sharma, a board-certified pediatrician in the Central Valley, recommends that people get their flu shots between now and October.

Dr. Sharma, a board-certified pediatrician in the Central Valley, recommends that people get their flu shots between now and October.

Dr. Sharma, a board-certified pediatrician in the Central Valley, recommends that people get their flu shots between now and October.

Dr. Sharma, a board-certified pediatrician in the Central Valley, recommends that people get their flu shots between now and October.

The nasal spray flu vaccine platform for at-home use will be available sometime next Fall, an AstraZeneca spokesperson told ABC News.

The FDA Friday approved the flu vaccine that can be done at home and does not need to be administered by a health care provider. The FluMist nasal spray vaccine was approved in 2003 and is currently approved for those aged 2 through 49 years old.

FILE - Stacy Rider, a registered nurse with the University of Florida Student Health Care Center, administers a dose of the H1N1 nasal spray vaccine on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009. AP Photo/University of Florida News Bureau, Ray Carson

"We're working to bring this 'first-of-its-kind' innovative and convenient self-administrated flu vaccine to consumers and look forward to launching FluMist Home as soon as next flu season," a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said.

The nasal spray vaccine is currently available at doctors' offices and pharmacies that can be administered by health care providers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.