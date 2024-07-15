Congressman Gottheimer honors local unsung heroes during Hometown Heroes Awards ceremony

Toni Yates has the details on the hometown heroes honored in New Jersey

Toni Yates has the details on the hometown heroes honored in New Jersey

Toni Yates has the details on the hometown heroes honored in New Jersey

Toni Yates has the details on the hometown heroes honored in New Jersey

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gathering of real-life heroes took place in New Jersey on Monday.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer honored several people, including veterans, first responders, teachers and community leaders who have gone above and beyond to serve their community.

One of those honored was Andy Scallo, a union iron worker who helped work the pile after 9/11. He and his fellow iron workers carved crosses in the steel beams as a sign of hope and faith.

Metal from the Twin Towers was sitting in Scallo's garage for about 20 years until he told Dan Olivier that he had it and that it deserved a special place of its own.

Olivier, former Westwood ambulance volunteer, and Scallo were honored for the memorial that now stands in Veterans Memorial Park at the Westwood train station.

In its shadows sit memorial stones, honoring Westwood residents who lost their lives in the attack. Olivier wanted to remember them, and to also remember first responders everywhere.

"Volunteering is just one of those things that just fills your heart. If you want to feel better, and everybody wants to feel better in these dark times we've been having, volunteer," Olivier said.

Congressman Gottheimer shared the stage at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee with dozens in his district who have contributed to the wellbeing of others and their communities, including members of law enforcement and doctors who went above and beyond to save lives.

People like Kate Duggan, whose work has helped feed and find affordable homes for more than 250,000 people.

"It's only when you have those basic needs that you can strive and reach your full potential," said Duggan of Family Promise of Bergen County.

Gottheimer says that was a gathering of like-minded individuals who are committed to doing good.

"This is not about party, this is realizing we are all in this together as Americans, especially after the last few days," Gottheimer said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.