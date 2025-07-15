House explodes overnight in North Plainfield, NJ after flash flooding

Phil Taitt reports from North Plainfield, New Jersey.

Phil Taitt reports from North Plainfield, New Jersey.

Phil Taitt reports from North Plainfield, New Jersey.

Phil Taitt reports from North Plainfield, New Jersey.

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A house exploded overnight in the flood zone in North Plainfield, New Jersey.

Police say the house on Parkview Avenue caught fire and exploded just before 11:25 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to a fully involved fire, with up to four residents unaccounted for.

The residents were located soon after they apparently had already evacuated the flooding.

The house was leveled by the blast, which accompanied reports of gas in the area.

No injuries were reported.