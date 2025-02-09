Snowfall totals from around the New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday night's winter storm dropped anywhere from a couple of inches to as much as 5 inches across the Tri-State.

Central Park reported 3.1 inches of snow. The highest totals were reporting on Long Island with 5.1 inches in Muttontown, 4.9 in Jericho,, and 4.8 in Commack and Hampton Bays.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from the storm on February 8-9, 2025 from the National Weather Service:

...Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...

Southport 4.1 in

Bethel 3.8 in

2 SSW Weston 3.8 in

Danbury 3.0 in

New Canaan 2.6 in

...Middlesex County...

Westbrook 3.5 in

...New Haven County...

Branford 4.0 in

1 ENE North Haven 4.0 in

1 NNW Meriden 3.6 in

Wallingford 3.4 in

Waterbury 3.3 in

3 ENE Branford 2.8 in

Meriden 2.1 in

...New London County...

Groton 4.5 in

1 SSW New London 2.6 in

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...

East Rutherford 2.9 in

Franklin Lakes 2.6 in

Hasbrouck Heights 2.5 in

...Hudson County...

Harrison 2.8 in

Hoboken 2.1 in

...Union County...

Newark Airport 3.0 in

Elizabeth 2.8 in

...New York...

...Bronx County...

1 ENE Fordham 4.6 in

1 NW Fordham 2.7 in

...Kings County...

1 WNW Crown Heights 3.0 in

Sheepshead Bay 3.0 in

Midwood 2.8 in

...Nassau County...

Muttontown 5.1 in

Jericho 4.9 in

Syosset 4.0 in

Manhasset Hills 3.9 in

Westbury 3.8 in

Floral Park 3.7 in

Farmingdale 3.5 in

Plainview 3.5 in

1 WSW Plainview 3.5 in

Hicksville 3.5 in

Sea Cliff 3.1 in

Bellmore 3.0 in

Bethpage 2.8 in

Merrick 2.8 in

...New York (Manhattan) County...

New York 3.1 in

...Orange County...

2 E Highland Mills 3.5 in

Chester 3.0 in

...Queens County...

NYC/La Guardia 3.6 in

NYC/JFK Airport 3.1 in

Bellerose 3.1 in

...Richmond County...

Dongan Hills 2.2 in

...Suffolk County...

Commack 4.8 in

Hampton Bays 4.8 in

Centereach 4.5 in

Yaphank 4.5 in

North Patchogue 4.5 in

Stony Brook 4.5 in

Upton 4.4 in

Ronkonkoma 4.3 in

Miller Place 4.2 in

Islip Airport 4.0 in

1 WSW Commack 4.0 in

1 N Center Moriches 4.0 in

Islip Terrace 4.0 in

Deer Park 3.8 in

Sayville 3.5 in

Patchogue 3.4 in

Babylon 3.3 in

Hampton Bays 3.3 in

Smithtown 3.2 in

Amityville 3.0 in

Manorville 2.9 in

East Islip 2.5 in

...Westchester County...

Eastchester 3.5 in

Ossining 3.5 in

Croton-on-Hudson 3.3 in

