How the Southern California wildfires can impact mental health

FRESNO, Calif. -- The wildfires burning in Southern California are bringing back some traumatic and difficult memories for wildfire survivors in Central California.

Just last summer, wildfires forced dozens of local people to evacuate from their homes.

Now, the devastating images of the Southern California wildfires can bring back some distress.

"I am very vividly aware of not only what's lost, but what these people are experiencing," said Jennifer Robin, who evacuated from the French Fire last summer.

Robin was in Hollywood back in November for a film festival and recalls seeing the beautiful homes along the coast.

"We went to Malibu to daydream about these beautiful houses," said Robin.

Parts of the area are now destroyed and damaged by the wildfires that broke out in Southern California last week. The biggest of the blazes is the Palisades fire.

The flames and thick plumes of smoke are an all too familiar sight for Robin. Seeing the devastation left behind brings back the terrifying experience she went through.

"The fear, the emotions, are still very vivid," said Robin. "I guess that is kind of that PTSD, where I am reliving those moments of my own evacuation."

Dr. Jesus Rodriguez, a Family Medicine doctor with Kaiser Permanente in Fresno, explains people who survived a traumatic event, like a wildfire, can suffer from PTSD.

It can impact every part of your life, such as your sleep, mood and even create feelings of withdrawal just to name a few.

"The very first sign that you're starting to notice something different within you is the best time to seek care," said Dr. Rodriguez.

Rodriguez adds finding a support group can also help deal with the pain and trauma. But for those still feeling uncertain about what the future holds, Robin has a powerful message.

"You survived. You made the right choices to protect yourself and your family. Trust that you will rebuild."

