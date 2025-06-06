Investigation into death in Howell, New Jersey sparks questions about miscommunication

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

Anthony Johnson has more on the investigation.

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A horrific discovery outside of a home in New Jersey, prompted police activity Thursday, in a usually quiet neighborhood in Howell Township.

The investigation brought police to three locations, leading to a standoff that may have been made more difficult due to a language barrier.

The response was massive as SWAT units with guns pointed and ready for action were spread out at two locations in the town.

The drama started with the discovery of a body outside a home Thursday morning. The owner of the house saw the vehicle with the victim inside.

"The car is at the end of my driveway," said Howell resident Dan Lahaye. "I see a body like slumped over. You can see the blood in the car. It was a person, like long blond hair. It looked like turned."

From there, officers were involved in an intense manhunt that took them to a house where an immigrant family lives. They claim the victim from the first scene was a family member, but this led to a high-stakes miscommunication that only adding to the volatility.

The victim's family was taken into custody but released Thursday night. The family was terrified.

The man who lives in the house and released, says the victim found in the car was his brother.

Speaking in Spanish, he told Eyewitness News that his brother was a very kind person with everyone, and he doesn't know what happened to him.

The final scene involved a man carrying a child as he walked out of his home and right to a SWAT team that had weapons drawn. Police got a tip about this location.

In the end, no shots were fired.

There are no reports of a suspect in custody, and nothing about how or when the victim was last seen alive.

The name of the victim has not been officially released by authorities.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.