Reaction pouring in from local politicians after helicopter crashes in Hudson River, killing 6

Mayor Adams and officials held an update after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing six.

Mayor Adams and officials held an update after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing six.

Mayor Adams and officials held an update after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing six.

Mayor Adams and officials held an update after a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing six.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Reaction is pouring in from local politicians and lawmakers after a helicopter, believed to be carrying a family of tourists from Spain, crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday afternoon, killing all six people on board.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. off the coast of River Drive in Hoboken.

All six victims were removed from the water, including the pilot and a family of two adults and three children visiting from Spain.

"Our hearts go out to the family and those on board," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a briefing on Thursday night.

He said FDNY and NYPD divers were in the water almost immediately and assisted in the recovery. The FDNY recovered two bodies and NYPD recovered four.

Other local politicians, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, were quick to respond to news of the crash.

Gov. Murphy said was briefed on the crash and his team is supporting the emergency response effort through the New Jersey State Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and local first responders.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said tours in the area are constant and fall within a busy and heavily trafficked area. He hopes this will increase the dialogue to decrease traffic.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop joins Eyewitness News to discuss the tragedy Wednesday afternoon.

"Hopefully this brings some more attention to it, that the fact beyond just noise, you have real safety concerns," Fulop said.

Senator Charles Schumer says he's praying for everyone impacted and the first responders on the scene, and urged that there needs to be safety in the air.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.