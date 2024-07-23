Hulu's 'Dress My Tour' promises fashion, fun and fierce competition.

"Dress My Tour" promises fashion, fun and fierce competition. The series premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- The reality TV world is about to get a little more fashionable with Hulu's new show, "Dress My Tour."

Kate Upton hosts this competition series, where aspiring designers use their skills to create performance outfits for musicians including JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, French Montana, Coi Leray, Toni Braxton and Ty Dolla $ign. Emmy award-winning costume designer Marina Toybina and creative director, choreographer and Emmy award-nominated director Laurieann Gibson serve as judges for the designers.

"Its a real twist on other competition series," Upton told On The Red Carpet. "You have this high energy performance aspect of it, which is a real function piece and also taking a look behind the scenes of what these musicians, you know, go into for their costumes and for their reveal moments."

Gibson and Toybina are not only judging, they also mentor the contestants, helping them make critical decisions that could make or break a design on stage.

These highly creative designers are aiming to make a name for themselves in a cutthroat industry and that leads to some tense moments through the season.

"There are some big personalities but that's what happens when you bring a bunch of creative people into one room," Upton explained. "So we really encouraged them to be good people and good collaborators."

"It's a high energy, exciting show with so many talented designers that you really want to root for, I think you'll all enjoy."

The entire season of "Dress My Tour" streams tomorrow on Hulu.

