Human remains found in suitcase in New York City's East River; police investigating

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating after human remains were found in a suitcase in the East River on Wednesday.

The gruesome discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. near Pier 17 89 South St.

The NYPD Harbor Unit responded to the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

No further details have been provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

