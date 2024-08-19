Ernesto fueled rough waters prompt rescues along Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE (WABC) -- Despite Ernesto being more than 600 miles off the East Coast of the United States, its strength made for dangerous conditions at area beaches.

In New Jersey, more than a dozen swimmers had to be rescued from the rough waters.

Along the Jersey Shore, at one point, swimmers were allowed to go into the water waist-deep but that guidance was eventually lowered as tides strengthened.

Some beaches apparently saw waves as high as six feet.

"People are swimming where we aren't so it's going to take longer for us to respond, longer for us to even notice that you're in trouble so always just swim in front of a life guard." Frank Christy, Ocean City Beach Patrol, told Eyewitness News.

"If you're ever stuck in a rip current, make sure not to panick, try to find help if needed and swim parallel once you feel that rip current subside."

Ernesto has again been upgraded to hurricane status, keeping a rip current risk in effect on New Jersey beaches until Tuesday.

