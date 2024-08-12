13-year-old girl stabbed outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A 13-year-old-girl was stabbed and wounded outside of the Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen on Sunday evening around 7:45 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by police.

Police are looking for three boys between the ages of 16 and 18 years old.

There is no word yet on the motive of the stabbing or a description of the suspects.

