Multi-vehicle crash involving moped on Hutchinson River Parkway injures 7

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision involving a moped that left seven people injured and one critically hurt in the Bronx.

The accident happened before 4 a.m. Saturday on the Hutchinson River Parkway near Throggs Neck.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of a Honda Pilot struck a moped and hit the brakes, causing a Honda Accord to hit the back of the SUV.

The unidentified male driving the moped had an 18-year-old woman on the back.

She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a head injury. She was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

The moped driver fled the scene, according to investigators.

The other two vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Six of the people in those vehicles went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

