ICE agents clash with protesters after detainees' disturbance at Delaney Hall

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A disturbance by detainees being held inside a controversial private immigration detention center in Newark led to protests outside and a large federal law enforcement response.

Detainees reported a lack of food and generally dismal conditions inside Delaney Hall Wednesday afternoon, leading to some to protest.

As many as 50 inmates pushed down the wall inside the dormitory room after meals were delivered hours late, according to immigration lawyer.

Private security that runs the facility attempted to gain control, along with responding federal ICE agents, they lost track of some of the detainees and four could not immediately be accounted for.

A lawyer representing one detainee said bed sheets were hung from a third-floor dormitory in an apparent escape attempt, but it is unclear if anyone actually left the facility.

Detainees reported a smell of gas inside, indicating tear gas was being used to bring calm. An immigration group said there were "reports of gas, pepper spray, and a possible fire."

As word spread of the internal protest, protesters descended on the facility, attempting to block ICE agents from entering and exiting throughout the night. Things have largely calmed down overnight.

Immigration groups said there has been "insufficient or frozen food, boiling water coming from pipes, and multiple cancelled visitation hours."

ICE has declined to comment on the conditions or the internal protest. Newark officials said they had information and referred questions to federal officials.

Delaney Hall is run by the GEO Group, one of the country's largest private prison companies under contract with the Trump administration. It can hold as many as 1,000 migrants at a time.

The location has been controversial since it reopened earlier this year, which Newark officials challenging its certificate of occupancy. Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged with assaulting federal agents during a clash outside the facility last month. She was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this week and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. she has said that she will plead not guilty. Before that, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested for trespassing on the site, but those charges were dropped.

Baraka released a statement saying in part,

"We are concerned about reports of what has transpired at Delaney Hall this evening, ranging from withholding food and poor treatment, to uprising and escaped detainees. This entire situation lacks sufficient oversight of every basic detail - including local zoning laws and fundamental constitutional rights."

