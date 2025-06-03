24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka sues Alina Habba over dismissed trespassing prosecution

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 4:14PM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka filed a lawsuit against interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba, accusing her of malicious prosecution over his arrest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility last month.

Baraka announced the lawsuit on Tuesday morning for false arrest, defamation and malicious prosecution.

The mayor was arrested during a protest outside Delaney Hall and his trespassing charge was alter dismissed.

Habba responded to news of the lawsuit before it was filed, posting on X that Baraka should spend more time focusing on violent crime in Newark.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

