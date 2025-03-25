22-year-old imam attacked outside Bronx mosque by men in ski masks describes violent encounter

"I was just in shock, I was just like, 'what's even going on right now,'" said the victim Omar Faruqe

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (WABC) -- A young imam, who found himself the victim of a frightening attack carried out by men wearing ski masks outside his mosque in the Bronx, is speaking out about the ordeal.

Ramadan brings Muslims to their mosque for prayer during one of the most sacred times on the calendar, but Sunday night in the Bronx, they were forced to fight.

The imam, 22-year-old Omar Faruqe, stood next to his friend, who had a busted nose, on Tuesday, and described the violent encounter.

Faruqe was walking to the mosque to lead prayer when he was abruptly stopped and pushed towards a vehicle by three men.

"They were asking some questions, and they showed me a picture of it," said Faruqe, the imam of Banglabazar Jame Masjid. "A picture of some people wearing ski masks of course, and I was like, 'no it's not me.'"

Not sure what the men were talking about, the imam was soon joined by the mosque treasurer who ran outside to break it up.

"I want to save this person, and my concern is if they take him out - we are responsible," said Iqbal Hussain, the mosque treasurer of Banglabazar Jame Masjid.

But things quickly escalated to pushing and shoving, and eventually an all-out brawl, with punches being thrown.



"They basically pushed me around, basically beating me up, basically put me in a headlock and they put half my body in there," Faruqe said.

Inside the vehicle, he says, the driver tried to peel off, but the crowd of worshippers followed it.

"I was just in shock, I was just like, 'what's even going on right now,' you know? Is this even me he was looking for or someone else? Like did you guys mistake me for someone else?" Faruqe said.

Hussain, in the middle of the mayhem, came for prayer, but left with a bloody nose saving his faith leader.

"Thank god I save him and they run," Hussain said.

The police were keeping a close eye on the congregation on Tuesday as it tries to worship in peace.

Imam Abul K Yahya said the people are not deterred by what happened.

"This is the house of Allah. Everyone come here for prayer," he said.

The imam is especially grateful for his community.

"I feel safe all the time around these people right here," Faruqe said. "I know they're my people, the Muslim community - I love them."



Police are investigating this incident as an assault.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police told the victim that this may have been a case of mistaken identity.

