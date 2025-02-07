NYC officials give workers leeway to allow federal immigration agents to enter city property

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is the country's largest sanctuary city, but now the U.S. attorney general has ordered a pause for funding on "sanctuary cities" that interfere with immigration enforcement operations.

Meanwhile, the Adams administration says it is working with ICE agents during targeted operations throughout the city.

As the Trump administration continues to crack down on undocumented immigrants, they've threatened to arrest those who stand in the way.

New guidance has been given to city workers across several agencies on what to do if ICE agents come to make an arrest and if they feel their safety is in jeopardy.

A memo was issued to employees including public schools and the shelter system, stating that if any time they feel threatened for their safety or others, they should give the officer information they have asked for and allow them to enter the site, allowing federal authorities to search for undocumented immigrants.

This new move comes as President Donald Trump remains committed to seeing mass deportation raids in the city and across the country.

Under the city's standing sanctuary policy, city workers aren't to cooperate and give immigration authorities access to city properties from our hospitals to schools unless armed with judicial warrants.

This appears to be changing with increasing threats from the Trump administration to arrest anyone who stands in the way.

"Governor Phil Murphy and the rest of the people that want to game this, it's not a joke. This is not a joke. This is serious business and they need to stop or we're going to prosecute them to the Department of Justice," said Border Czar Tom Homan.

Homan says since Trump took office, across the country nearly 12,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested, 100 of those in last week's raids in New York City.

Immigration advocates are saying that the city is not doing enough to protect immigrant communities.

