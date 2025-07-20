'Imminent danger': Amber alert issued for kidnapped 9-year-old girl in upstate New York

A 9-year-old girl is believed to be in "imminent danger" after being kidnapped in upstate New York, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities said on Sunday.

The abduction of the girl, identified by the Warren County Sheriff's Office as Melina Galanis Frattolin, occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Melina was last seen in a white van on Interstate 87 near exit 22 in Lake George, according to the New York State Police Amber Alert.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death," authorities said in a statement that accompanied the alert.

The victim is described as an Indian girl, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was wearing light colored shorts, a blue-and-white striped shirt and white Adidas sneakers, police said.

The circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Anyone who sees the girl or has information about the abduction is asked to call 911 or to contact police investigators at (518) 743-2501.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

