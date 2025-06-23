District Attorney indicts alleged Bronx gang members after shootings and murder

"This is a lost generation," District Attorney Clark said of the indicted suspects.

"This is a lost generation," District Attorney Clark said of the indicted suspects.

"This is a lost generation," District Attorney Clark said of the indicted suspects.

"This is a lost generation," District Attorney Clark said of the indicted suspects.

BRONX (WABC) -- New York City prosecutors have announced indictments against various alleged gang members and associates for a murder and a dozen shootings that wounded three bystanders and terrorized residents in Claremont, Belmont, and other Bronx neighborhoods.

The suspects are charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and gun possession, all of which occurred between May 2021 and May 2025.

Nine of the alleged gang members are teens.

District Attorney Darcel Clark claims that in one instance, an adult gang member gave a gun to a teen and instructed them to shoot a rival gang member.

A Thirdside defendant posted a drill rap music video to his Instagram admitting he took part in a shootout with 9Raq in March, in which at least 17 shots were fired, none hitting the rivals but one bullet grazing a passerby, Clark alleges.

On June 2, 2023, alleged 9Raq member Nixon Rodriguez was fatally shot by a member of his own crew during a shooting on Olinville Avenue in which the gang described as a failed retaliatory mission inside rival gang territory, Clark adds.

"This is a lost generation," Clark said. "Two street gangs, 9Raq and Thirdside, showed a callous disregard for human life by firing their weapons in broad daylight, on busy sidewalks. Yet again, we are talking about adolescents being killed or facing prison if they are convicted of this violence. We must find solutions."

"These defendants allegedly treated our neighborhoods like battlegrounds - firing guns on busy streets, striking innocent bystanders, and bragging about it on social media. Their violence showed no regard for human life," Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch said. "We will never stop going after the gangs that terrorize our communities - and we will hold them accountable for every single bullet they fire."