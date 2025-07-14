Investigation underway after body found highly decomposed inside Queens van

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found unconscious, unresponsive and highly decomposed inside a van in Queens.

The discovery was made on 59-21 Calloway Street in Corona just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

EMS pronounced the body dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

