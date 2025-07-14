Investigation underway after body found highly decomposed inside Queens van

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found unconscious, unresponsive and highly decomposed inside a van in Queens.
The discovery was made on 59-21 Calloway Street in Corona just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
EMS pronounced the body dead on the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.