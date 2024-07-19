Irish pub Neary's is closing after 57 years in business in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Irish pub Neary's is closing after 57 years in business, the family announced in a letter to customers.

In the letter, the Neary family invited customers to join them in raising a final toast to their father and to 57 successful years of Neary's.

Dear Neary's family and friends,

"After an incredible 57-year run, Neary's will bid farewell on Friday, July 19th," the letter said. "With heartfelt appreciation and love, we look back on Neary's remarkable journey on 57th Street (now Jimmy Neary Way!). It all began on St. Patrick's Day, March 17th, 1967, when our beloved father, Jimmy Neary, and his partner, Brian Mulligan, first opened Neary's doors. From the outset, our father recognized Sutton Place as the perfect location and his instincts proved absolutely correct."

The letter continued, saying, "In closing, we are forever grateful for our extraordinary parents who taught us the values of hard work, respect, faith, generosity, gratitude and love of country. We feel their love and support today and always. Mom and Dad, we love and cherish you both."

