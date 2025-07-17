1 dead, 13 injured after lightning strike at archery range in Jackson Township, New Jersey

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and more than a dozen people were injured after a lightning strike in Jackson Township, New Jersey, according to police.

Jackson Township Police Department said they received calls just after 7 p.m. about multiple people struck by lightning at an outdoor archery range.

Responders said that a man was administered CPR, while multiple other victims were triaged, including victims that had been initially unconscious but regained consciousness.

Police say a 61-year-old man died, while 13 others suffered injuries ranging from burns to "non-specific complaints of not feeling well."

EMS from several nearby townships responded, in addition to paramedics from RW Barnabas Health System, and Atlantic Health Systems.

Several fire departments also responded.

Officials say the victims range in age from 7 to 61 years old.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

