NYPD releases new images of suspects wanted in shooting injuring 10 teens outside Queens nightclub

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police have released new images of the suspects wanted for a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that left 10 teenagers injured.

The shooting happened outside the Amazura nightclub on 144th Place around 11:20 p.m. on New Year's Day.

According to officials, a private event with about 90 people was taking place inside the space when four individuals approached a group of people standing outside the venue and began shooting.

Eyewitness News has learned the gathering was to celebrate the birthday and life of Taearion Mungo, a 16-year-old fatally shot in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, last October 26. He would have turned 17 on Wednesday.

Among the panicked crowd were three men and seven women between the ages of 16-20 who were hurt in the gunfire. All victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive.

The NYPD said the suspects got away in a gray Infiniti Q50 with a red interior and New Jersey plates. The car was last seen on the Van Wyck Expressway.

Chantee Lans has the latest on the shooting outside of Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York.

"Four males walked towards the venue, three to four males began firing over 30 times in the direction of the people outside the venue hitting multiple victims," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera. "There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings, these acts of violence. Those responsible will be brought to justice."

Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Eric Adams issued his own statement about the shooting on social media, saying in part that there is "no room for this criminal behavior in our city."

Police say this was not an act of terror and they are investigating whether the mass shooting might be gang-related.

In response to the shooting, Amazura released a statement that they are working with police to find those responsible.

"We are deeply saddened by the recent and unfortunate isolated incident that occurred. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless act. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation and to help bring those responsible to justice," the statement said.

