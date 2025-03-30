Rapper Sean Kingston, mother found guilty in federal fraud case

The Jamaican-American rapper is best known for his 2007 No. 1 single "Beautiful Girls," his collaboration with Justin Bieber on "Eenie Meenie" and "Take You There."

MIAMI -- A federal jury found singer and rapper Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, guilty on all charges Friday evening in their luxury fraud scheme trial.

Turner was immediately taken into custody after the verdict, with the judge citing her past criminal history and role in the scheme as key factors in his decision, WFOR reported.

He described her as the "operator, fixer, and accountant" behind the fraudulent activity. As she was led away, she blew a kiss to her daughter, who mouthed back, "I love you."

Kingston, 35, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was placed on immediate house arrest until sentencing.

The judge rejected his request to travel for a scheduled performance in Texas, saying, "He's not going to Texas."

Prosecutors accused Kingston and Turner of orchestrating a scheme to obtain high-end items-including a luxury SUV, jewelry, expensive watches and a wall-sized TV-without paying for them.

In May, the Broward Sheriff's Office raided Kingston's home in Southwest Ranches, Florida, as part of the investigation.

Authorities presented evidence showing the pair used fake wire transfer receipts as proof of payment. A key piece of evidence was a text message from Kingston to his mother that read: "I told you to make [ a ] fake receipt," followed by, "so it [ looks ] like the transfer will be there in a couple [ of ] days."

During closing arguments, Turner's attorney claimed the alleged victims were "fraudsters" themselves.

Kingston's attorney attempted to separate his client's public image from his personal finances, describing him as "a soft guy who grew up poor when he rose to fame overnight," with "no idea how to run a business [ and ] no idea how much money is in his bank account."

Kingston was first arrested on May 23, 2024, at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert, where he was performing. He waived his right to fight extradition and was returned to Florida.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, July 11, with Turner's hearing at 9 a.m. and Kingston's at 11 a.m.

In addition to the federal charges, the two also face similar state charges.

Kingston, a Jamaican American performer, rose to fame with his 2007 No. 1 hit Beautiful Girls and later collaborated with Justin Bieber on Eenie Meenie.

