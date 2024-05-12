NYC celebrates third annual Japan parade in Central Park West

CENTRAL PARK WEST, Manhattan (WABC) -- Central Park West was the site of the third annual Japan parade on Saturday.

Japan Day organizers set out to celebrate and bring awareness to the friendship between New York City and Japan. They aimed to showcase the local Japanese culture while strengthening its ties to NYC.

Shingo Kunieda, former wheelchair tennis player and four-time Paralympic gold medalist, was tapped to take up grand marshal duties.

Kunieda led marchers from 81st street to 67th street.

They were joined by the cast of "Demon Slayer," Anime NYC, Harlem Japanese Choir, NYPD police band among others.

There was also a street fair running at the same time as the parade along 72nd street.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.