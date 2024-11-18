Jennings Creek Wildfire 90 percent contained after fire reignited

GREENWOOD LAKE (WABC) -- Friends and family are set to say goodbye to a state parks worker who was killed during the effort to control the Jennings Creek Wildfire in Greenwood Lake, NY.

18-year-old Dariel Vasquez was a State Parks Wildland fire crew member who was killed while helping to clear dry brush from catching fire.

His wake was held Sunday and the funeral is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Haverstraw.

Flags are also being flown at half-staff in Vasquez's honor.

Over the weekend, Sterling State Forest reignited due to the high winds on Saturday.

It resulted in about 140 homes being voluntarily evacuated as the fire got closer.

With residents out of the area, it also made towing fire equipment through the steep and narrow roads easier.

The efforts to keep the fire at bay continued into Sunday as helicopters used thousands of gallons of water from nearby Greenwood Lake and doused the flames by air.

Officials say they could use some help from Mother Nature more-than-ever.

"It's kind of a waiting game because it's safer to let it come to you than climb this terrain and try to extinguish it in the middle of things," Bob Rogers, state forest ranger, said.

"This fire is not going out anytime soon, this is going to be mother nature putting the final lid on this one."

A state of emergency was declared by Orange County Executive Steve Newhosue on Sunday. Residents that need shelter are able to head to the local middle for aid as the Greenwood Lake school district is closed for another day.

