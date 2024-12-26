3 firefighters injured while battling flames of condominium fire on Long Island

Three firefighters are recovering after battling a condominium fire in Jericho on Christmas evening.

JERICHO, New York (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured while battling flames of a condominium fire on Long Island.

Video shows heavy flames as the fire broke out on Vista Drive around 10:20 p.m. on Christmas Day.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene as firefighters returned after debris left from the fire rekindled on Thursday morning.

Three buildings in total were damaged as a result of the fire, police say. The Red Cross says it is assisting seven residents impacted by the fire.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to an area hospital after suffering an ankle injury. Another firefighter was also hospitalized after having difficulty breathing.

A third firefighter was treated at the scene.

Both the Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad responded to the fire.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the fire.

