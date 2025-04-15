Ramón Rodríguez talks about new action thriller 'G20' film

Joelle Garguilo spoke with Ramon Rodriguez on the Lower East Side, discussing the release of "G20."

Joelle Garguilo spoke with Ramon Rodriguez on the Lower East Side, discussing the release of "G20."

Joelle Garguilo spoke with Ramon Rodriguez on the Lower East Side, discussing the release of "G20."

Joelle Garguilo spoke with Ramon Rodriguez on the Lower East Side, discussing the release of "G20."

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- If you're looking for a new action-packed thriller, 'G-20' may be the movie you're looking for.

The new film starring Viola Davis as Madame President and Ramón Rodríguez, who you may know from the show "Will Trent," is out now.

Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo sat down with Rodríguez at one of his favorite places in Manhattan to talk about the film.

"G-20" is about the G-20 summit coming under siege and the president becoming the number one target.

Rodríguez plays the president's No.1 security detail.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.